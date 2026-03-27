The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm is $100 off

The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with 3 months of Apple Fitness+ and is a versatile fitness partner that tracks your workout metrics and has features such as Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, Pacer, and Heart Rate Zones.

The watch has a battery life of up to 24 hours with normal use, and fast charging can give you about 8 hours of normal watch use in 15 minutes. It features a superdurable glass design, 2x scratch-resistant compared to the previous model, so the watch is built to last.

The watch features a lightweight and thin design for all-day comfortable wear. You can also wear the watch for any occasion, such as sleeping and exercising, as it can track your metrics. Identify your sleep score, the simplified way of understanding your sleep, and how to make it restorative

Grab the Multipurpose Apple Watch Series 11 46mm for $100 off on Amazon today!