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The Apple Watch Series 11 is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 11 is $100 Off

The watch is a strong fitness partner that provides you with metrics on your workouts, like calories burned, with features like Heart Rate Zones, a workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, Pace training load, and more. You also get a free 3-month trial of Apple Fitness+ with the watch.


The watch features a lightweight and thin design for all-day comfortable wear, allowing you to wear it to sleep to track your sleep score, an easy way to understand and measure your sleep quality, and gain insight on how to make your sleep more restorative.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is $100 Off

The watch notifies you of potential hypertension and spots signs of chronic high blood pressure. It also has safety features that detect a car crash or hard fall and connect you automatically to emergency hotlines to get medical attention immediately.

Grab the versatile Apple Watch Series 11 for $100 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 42mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band -... Buy on Amazon

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