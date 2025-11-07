Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 11 Is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 11 marked 6% off. The smartwatch can give you insight into your health giving you notifications if you have a low or high heart rate or irregular rhythm. It can detect sleep apnea, blood oxygen readings and health metrics through the night.


The watch is the perfect  fitness partner, giving you advanced metrics of your workouts like training load, Heart Rate Zones feature, Pacer, and  Workout Buddy with Apple Intelligence. You also get a free 3-month trial of Apple Fitness+

The Apple watch has a battery life of up to 24 hours and supports fast charging up to 8 hours of normal use after being plugged in for only 15 minutes. The watch is made with a superdurable glass display, making it 2x scratch resistant compared to its predecessor.

If you are looking for a watch that gives you your money’s worth, look no further. Get the Apple Watch Series 11 today!

Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS + Cellular 46mm] Smartwatch with Natural Titanium Case with Natural Milanese Loop - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS + Cellular 46mm] Smartwatch with Natural Titanium Case with Natural... $799.00 $750.47Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

