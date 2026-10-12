Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Series 12 46mm GPS is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 12 46mm GPS is $49 Off

The Apple Watch Series 12 provides you with the most accurate heart rate sensors for a wearable and now tracks HRV every 5 minutes to provide you with insight into recovery and stress; heart rate readings are made every five seconds. You can track your daily sleep score, overnight metrics, and more in the Vitals App.


The watch has a new feature called Readiness that lets you know when to test yourself or rest for the day; your readiness will be based on your vitals, sleep, and recent activity. The watch is a versatile fitness partner with Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, with other features such as Heart Rate Zones and Pacer.

The Apple Watch Series 12 46mm GPS is $49 Off

Get up to 24 hours of battery life with normal use, and 15 minutes of fast charging gives you 12 hours of use. The watch features Siri AI support and Audio Intelligence to help summarize and make sure you did not miss anything during the conversation.

Grab the new Apple Watch Series 12 for 46mm GPS for $49 off on Amazon today!

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