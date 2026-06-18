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The Apple Watch Series 3 46mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 3 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The Series 3 features safety issues that can detect car crashes or hard falls, and connects you with emergency hotlines to receive medical attention immediately, and lets your emergency contacts know of the situation.


The smartwatch features a lightweight and thin design that allows for all-day comfortable wear even in your sleep so you can track your sleep score. The sleep score is a simplified way of understanding and measuring your sleep with your watch, and gives you an idea of your sleep quality and steps to make it more restorative.

The Apple Watch Series 3 46mm GPS is $100 Off

The watch was made to last, featuring a superdurable glass display 2x scratch resistance compared to the previous model. It is IP6X dust resistant and has a water resistance of up to 50m, perfect for you to bring in your swimming sessions.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 3 46mm GPS for $100 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - M/L. Sleep Score, Fitness Tracker, Health Monitoring, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 11 [GPS 46mm] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band -... Buy on Amazon

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