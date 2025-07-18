Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $149 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to an attractive price point- today, the GPS+Cellular 49mm model is just $649.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the one to get if you want a tough and reliable smartwatch. It’s made for the outdoors and boasts an extra-long battery life, precision GPS, a fitness tracker, and a rugged titanium case. With cellular service, you can get Maps directions, stream podcasts and music, and even make a call without your iPhone. In the event that an emergency comes along you can still call and get help in a car crash or a hard fall.

Apple’s premium smartwatch has dedicated apps and features for swimmers, divers, hikers, cyclists, runners, and more. With a bright, always-on Retina display and up to 72 hours of battery, the Ultra 2 will be your outdoor companion. Get it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Black Trail Loop M/L. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Black Trail... $779.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
