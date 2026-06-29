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The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $150 Off

The Ultra 3 provides valuable insights into your health, tracking sleep apnea, irregular heart rhythm, potential hypertension, low or high heart rate, and providing you with insight into your sleep. The watch features a water resistance of 100m with a titanium case and sapphire crystal display.


The smart device is perfect for fitness enthusiasts as it provides metrics for your workout, calories burnt, a Pacer, a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, and precision dual-frequency GPS. The watch features a display that is easy to read, bigger and brighter, and you can use it as a flashlight.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $150 Off

Get up to 42 hours of battery life with normal use. The watch features safety features that detect severe crashes or hard falls and connect you with emergency hotlines to receive medical attention. Your emergency contacts are also notified of the situation.

Grab the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $150 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Ultra 3 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Running & Multisport Smartwatch w/Rugged Titanium Case w/Black Alpine Loop - S. Satellite Communications, Advanced Health & Fitness Tracking Apple Watch Ultra 3 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Running & Multisport Smartwatch w/Rugged Titanium Case... Buy on Amazon

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