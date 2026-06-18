The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99

The Ultra 3 provides you with valuable insights in health tracking that notifies you of potential hypertension, low or high heart rate, irregular rhythm, possible sleep apnea, and your health status daily and your sleep score.

Featuring a bigger and brighter display that allows you to read the display easier while you are on the go or working, you can use the display as a flashlight in the dark or when looking for something in dark areas. The battery can last up to 42 hours with normal use.

The smart watch is a strong fitness partner, providing you a Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, a precision dual-frequency GPS, Heart Rate Zones, Pacer and custom workouts. It’s perfect for athletes, weight lifters and runners all around the world.

Grab the strong all-around Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $99 off on Amazon today!

