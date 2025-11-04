Daily Deals

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off

Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 3 marked $99 off. The watch features an advanced, large display that gives more light at a wider angle, so you can read what’s on your watch more easily and even use it as a light source in dark places.


The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ultimate workout companion. It can track your heart rate and suggest custom workouts. It features the Apple Intelligence-powered Workout Buddy to give the wearer insight into their workouts and what they need to know. You can track your health status and sleep score, and set to be notified of irregular heart rhythms, the likelihood of hypertension, low or high heart rate, sleep apnea and blood oxygen via your Apple Watch, with safety features for added peace of mind.

If you are looking for a versatile watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 makes for a great investment. Get yours now!

Apple Watch Ultra 3 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Running & Multisport Smartwatch w/Rugged Titanium Case w/Black Ocean Band. Satellite Communications, Advanced Health & Fitness Tracking Apple Watch Ultra 3 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Running & Multisport Smartwatch w/Rugged Titanium Case... $799.00 $699.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

