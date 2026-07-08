The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $99 Off

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ultimate watch to get for athletes and health enthusiasts. It is the best workout and running companion you’ll have, with features like Heart Rate Zones, Pacer, Custom workouts and Workout Buddy by Apple Intelligence. It also provides you with insight into your health, tracking sleep apnea, potential hypertension, and your heart rate and rhythm.

The watch is made to last, built with a sapphire crystal display, a case made of tough titanium and has a water resistance of up to 100m ideal for swimmers, climbers, and those who like physical activity.

The display of the watch is brighter making it easier to read and pull up when exercising. You can also use it as a flashlight in the dark when you are trying to put your keys into the lock or to find your way in the dark.

Grab the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $99 off on Amazon today!