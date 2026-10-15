The Apple Watch Ultra 3 ( Milanese Loop) is $199 Off

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ultimate fitness companion that tracks distance made on a mountain bike, running, or hiking. It also has features such as Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, a dual-frequency GPS and Heart Rate Zones.

The smartwatch can take an ECG and checks for signs of AFib, as well as your heart rhythm. It detects low or high heart rate and tracks overnight sleep. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a bigger and brighter display too.

The device can detect car crashes or hard falls and connects you to emergency services to let them know of your situation. Stream podcasts and music and send messages with 5G on your Apple Watch Ultra 3. It has a strong sapphire crystal display and titanium case that is extremely tough.

Grab the Apple Watch Ultra 3 (Milanese Loop) for $199 off on Amazon today!

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