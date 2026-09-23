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The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band is $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band is $199 Off

The Ultra 3 is the ultimate companion for you as a fitness enthusiast, with features such as Heart Rate Zones, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, and a dual-frequency GPS.


The smart watch tracks your health, providing you with metrics such as irregular heart rhythm, low or high heart rate, potential hypertension, and blood oxygen. It features a battery life that lasts up to 42 hours when used normally or about 72 hours in normal power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band is $199 Off

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features a large and bright display that makes it easier to read in dark places or during your workout. You can use it as a flashlight too. It can detect severe crashes and falls and connect you with emergency hotlines to let them know of your situation.

Grab the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band for $199 off on Amazon today!

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