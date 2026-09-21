The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 has a new feature called Readiness, letting you know when to test yourself or take a rest day, with the experience providing you a score for the day that identifies your capabilities for the day.

The watch features the new and revamped Siri and Audio Intelligence that summarizes conversations made with the use of Siri Recap and Live Rewind. You are also able to access Apple Intelligence features coming in iOS 27.

The watch features full-health tracking that checks your blood oxygen, overnight metrics, and your sleep score, and is a versatile fitness partner that tracks distance when biking and running and tracks strength training. The watch features a precision dual-frequency GPS and other features such as Heart Rate Zones, Training Load, and Pacer.

Grab the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra 4 for $19 off on Amazon today!

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