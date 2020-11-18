The Babbel lifetime subscription is 50% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages), which allows you to get a headstart on a new language.

One of the most productive and useful things you can do is to learn a new language. Haven’t you ever wished you spoke the native language when you’re vacationing or on a business trip to another country?

With a subscription to Babbel, you can finally work on it a few minutes at a time when you want. Language learning is made easy, thanks to bite-sized lessons that range from 10 to 15 minutes per session. Review lessons can be personalized and a speech recognition technology helps you keep pronunciations correctly. Plus, you get to learn useful topics first, such as food, family, travel and more.

Babbel Language Learning- Lifetime Subscription normally costs $399, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $199. You get an amazing 50% off with our deal. Get it today!