The Baseus 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger Is 66% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Baseus’ charger block is a 3in1 multi-port fast charger featuring 1 USB-A port and 2 USB-C ports, allowing you to charge 3 devices simultaneously with BPS 3.0 for optimal power delivered to each device.


The charger features advanced high-polymer silicon for high-level heat dissipation paired with BCT or Baseus Cooling Technology, allowing for real-time monitoring of temperature, protecting your device and extending its lifespan.

The charger is capable of giving out a peak of 100W of charging while keeping your device cool. It features a compact and small design, allowing it to fit in your baggage without taking up space, so you can stay powered while traveling.

Accommodate your charging needs with the Baseus 100W 3-port USB-C charger today for 66% off!

Preview Product Price
Baseus 100W USB C Charger Block, 3-Port Foldable Compact PPS Wall Charger, Fast Charging Power Adapter for MacBook Pro/Air, iPad, iPhone 17 Pro Max/Air, Galaxy S24, Steam Deck & More Baseus 100W USB C Charger Block, 3-Port Foldable Compact PPS Wall Charger, Fast Charging Power... Buy on Amazon

