The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off

Amazon has the Baseus PicoGo 45W Charging Block marked $14 off.

The charger features an advanced tech design called scientific stacking and graphene cooling for efficient heat dissipation when charging your device, ensuring that your smartphone or tablet does not overheat during use. It is certified for safety and quality, so you can charge your gadgets without having to worry about short circuits and overcharging.

Baseus PicoGo supports 45W of fast charging and is smaller by 54% compared to the original 30W charger, so you can conveniently bring the charger with you during your trips to stay connected. The charger is widely compatible with devices starting from the iPhone 12 to the current iPhone 17 models,iPads, MacBooks, and models from Samsung, Lenovo, Dell and Microsoft.

If you are looking for a charger to safely fast-charge your devices, the Baseus 45W PicoGo USB-C Charger is a good investment. Get yours now!