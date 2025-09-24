The Baseus 45W USB-C Charger, 2-Pack Option Is 20% Off

Amazon has the 2-Pack Baseus 45W USB-C Charger Block at 20% off, bringing the price down to $24. It’s a good deal for a compact and portable accessory that is equipped with the latest fast charging technology. The charger block supports fast charging for your iPhone devices, from the iPhone 15 to the latest iPhone 17 models.

Quad thermal management, advanced graphene cooling, stacking thermal layout, a design based on polymer silicon, and monitoring of charging status of 720 k/h lead to effective dissipation of heat and prevent overheating.

This Baseus charger is lighter and smaller compared to the 30W version by approximately 46%, allowing you to bring it anywhere without taking up too much space and adding weight to your bag.

If you are looking for a pair of chargers that can reliably fast-charge your devices and juice up your smartphone on the go, get the 2-Pack Baseus 45W Charger today!