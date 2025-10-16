Daily Deals

The Baseus 6-in-1 Power Strip is 38% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Baseus 6-in-1 surge protector charging station at 68% off. 


The 6-in-1 power strip features 2 ports for USB-C charging, 1 USB-A port and 3 AC Outlets, allowing you to simultaneously charge 6 devices to accommodate your daily charging needs. It is compatible with fast charging PD 3.0 with a total of 40W of power, so you can charge your Apple devices like an iPad and iPhone at full speed, each at 20W. 

The Baseus charger has an ON/OFF button with 3 lighting indicator modes. It has an advanced safety protector, allowing you to charge your 6 devices safely with Baseus’ BDIP technology to monitor the charging status of your devices and find any malfunctions to protect your gadgets.

If you are looking for a power strip to safely and reliably charge your gadgets, look no further. Get the Baseus 6-in-1 charging station now while it’s on sale!

Baseus Power Strip Surge Protector 1200J - PD40W USB C Charger Extension Cord with 3 AC Outlets & 3 USB Port Fast Charging Charging Station for Office Dorm Room Home Baseus Power Strip Surge Protector 1200J - PD40W USB C Charger Extension Cord with 3 AC Outlets & 3... $45.59 $28.49Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

