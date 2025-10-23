The Baseus Nomos 8-in-1 Charging Station is $27 Off

Amazon has the Baseus Qi2 Nomos 8-in-1 Ultra Slim Charging Station at $27 Off. The charging station supports 15W of wireless charging for iPhones and 67W PD USB-C to fast charge your devices.

The charging station features an ultra-slim foldable design at only .67 inches thick, with a foldable magnetic pad allowing you to seamlessly put in the charging station in your setup or your bag without taking up too much space.

The charging station comes with 3 USB-C ports, 3 AC outlets, 1 port for USB-A devices, and a MagSafe wireless charger that’s Qi-2 certified, allowing you to charge up to 8 devices all at once to keep your devices powered while keeping your desk clutter-free.

If you are looking for a highly efficient charger to meet your charging needs and give you a boost in productivity, the Baseus Nomos Charging Station is the practical solution.


