The Baseus Picogo 5000 mAh Power Bank is 30% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Baseus Picogo 5000 mAh Power Bank marked 30% off. The power bank has a lightweight and small design that you could fit into your pocket, bag or luggage when travelling without taking up space. It makes for the perfect power bank to keep your devices powered when you are out.


The Power bank has 15W  Qi2 wireless charging and 20W USB-C charging, which provides both wired or wireless options. The Baseus power bank has a kickstand that is built-in and made of aluminum to give you a comfortable viewing experience when watching. The Baseus power bank has an ergonomic 5D curved design for comfortable grip.

If you are looking for a portable charger that can meet your charging needs without the bulk, you can rely on the Baseus Picogo 5000 mAh power bank. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Baseus Picogo Power Bank, Smallest 5000mAh Magnetic Portable Charger with Stand, Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra-Mini MagSafe Battery Pack, Alloy Wireless Travel Fast Charger for iPhone 17/16 Series(Grey) Baseus Picogo Power Bank, Smallest 5000mAh Magnetic Portable Charger with Stand, Qi2 Certified 15W... $49.99 $35.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

