Daily Deals

The Beats Pill is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Pill is $50 Off

Need a loud Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t compromise on bass and audio quality? We have just the thing for you. Today, the Beats Pill is down to just $99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Beats Pill is a portable pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker with impressive loudness. It’s great for when you need clear sound while outdoors, such as in your backyard or the pool. The speaker has a bespoke racetrack woofer that puts out 90% more air volume, as well as a redesigned tweeter for rich mid-ranges and crisp highs. You can also get lossless audio via a USB-C cable to a compatible device. Furthermore, linking to another Beats Pill is possible for double the sound.

The Beats Pill is $50 Off

With a rating of IP67, the Beats Pill is water and dust-resistant. There’s a removable lanyard, and the case has a silicone backing for better grip. Get the discounted Beats Pill today!

Preview Product Price
Beats Pill - Portable Bluetooth Speaker- Up to 24H Battery Life, Water Resistant, Bluetooth, Apple & Android Compatible, Seriously Loud Sound for Home, Outdoor and Travel- Champagne Gold Beats Pill - Portable Bluetooth Speaker- Up to 24H Battery Life, Water Resistant, Bluetooth, Apple &... $149.95 $99.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates
App Store Developers May Soon Offer Redemption Codes on iOS
1 Min Read
Apple Silicon Support Added to Steam Client Beta
Apple Silicon Support Added to Steam Client Beta
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini Gets Repair Program
M2 Mac Mini Gets Repair Program
1 Min Read
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Puts iPhone XS on Vintage List
Apple Puts iPhone XS on Vintage List
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates
iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates
1 Min Read
iOS 26 to Bring eSIM Android Transfer Support
iOS 26 to Bring eSIM Android Transfer Support
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links
The iOS Nook App Adds Purchase Links
1 Min Read
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
New Safari Technology Preview Version Released
1 Min Read
CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced
CarPlay Video Playback Through iPhone Announced
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?