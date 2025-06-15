The Beats Pill is $50 Off

Need a loud Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t compromise on bass and audio quality? We have just the thing for you. Today, the Beats Pill is down to just $99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Beats Pill is a portable pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker with impressive loudness. It’s great for when you need clear sound while outdoors, such as in your backyard or the pool. The speaker has a bespoke racetrack woofer that puts out 90% more air volume, as well as a redesigned tweeter for rich mid-ranges and crisp highs. You can also get lossless audio via a USB-C cable to a compatible device. Furthermore, linking to another Beats Pill is possible for double the sound.

With a rating of IP67, the Beats Pill is water and dust-resistant. There’s a removable lanyard, and the case has a silicone backing for better grip. Get the discounted Beats Pill today!