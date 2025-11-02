The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off

Amazon has the Beats Powerbeats Fit marked 19% off, bringing the price down to $163.

Powered by the custom Apple-made H1 chip and built with personalized spatial audio with dynamic headtracking, you’re bound to have an immersive listening experience when using it for music, watching movies, and playing games. It also has adaptive EQ which adjusts the sound in line with your personal fit. You can customize on-device controls to manage calls and music playback.

The earbuds are IPX4 water and sweat resistant. It can withstand wet conditions like rain and snow, and you can use it worry-free during your workout to keep you motivated. It has a battery life of up to 30 hours, and a single charge gives you about 7 hours of playback per earbud. The Powerbeats Fit is compatible with Android and Apple devices. If you are looking for earbuds that will give you your money’s worth, the Powerbeats Fit is a great choice for an awesome listening experience! Get yours now!