Daily Deals

The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off

Amazon has the Beats Powerbeats Fit marked 19% off, bringing the price down to $163. 


Powered by the custom Apple-made H1 chip and built with personalized spatial audio with dynamic headtracking, you’re bound to have an immersive listening experience when using it for music, watching movies, and playing games. It also has adaptive EQ which adjusts the sound in line with your personal fit. You can customize on-device controls to manage calls and music playback.

The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off

The earbuds are IPX4 water and sweat resistant. It can withstand wet conditions like rain and snow, and you can use it worry-free during your workout to keep you motivated. It has a battery life of up to 30 hours, and a single charge gives you about 7 hours of playback per earbud. The Powerbeats Fit is compatible with Android and Apple devices. If you are looking for earbuds that will give you your money’s worth, the Powerbeats Fit is a great choice for an awesome listening experience! Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Beats - Powerbeats Fit - Wireless Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds with Upgraded Secure Fit Wingtips, IPX4, Up to 30H of Battery Life & Charging case, Compatible with Apple & Android - Spark Orange Beats - Powerbeats Fit - Wireless Noise-Cancelling Workout Earbuds with Upgraded Secure Fit... $199.99 $162.89Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models Are Now Part of the Self-Service Repair Program
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models Are Now Part of the Self-Service Repair Program
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 231 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 231 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
New Updated Siri On Track For 2026 Release
New Updated Siri On Track For 2026 Release
1 Min Read
The Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh is $20 Off
The Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank 10,000 mAh is $20 Off
1 Min Read
App Store Changes Done for Developers
App Store Changes Done for Developers
1 Min Read
Apple Creates New Dataset Made for Photo Editing in AI Systems
Apple Creates New Dataset Made for Photo Editing in AI Systems
1 Min Read
Complaints Surface on AirPods Pro 3 Static Noise Issue When Using ANC Mode
Complaints Surface on AirPods Pro 3 Static Noise Issue When Using ANC Mode
1 Min Read
UGREEN’s Nexode 65W GaN Wall Charger Is 38% Off
UGREEN’s Nexode 65W GaN Wall Charger Is 38% Off
1 Min Read
Former Apple Employee Reportedly Presented Apple’s Trade Secrets Data To Oppo Employees
Former Apple Employee Reportedly Presented Apple’s Trade Secrets Data To Oppo Employees
1 Min Read
Apple Branching Out OLED Technology To MacBook, iPad Mini and iPad Air
Apple Branching Out OLED Technology To MacBook, iPad Mini and iPad Air
1 Min Read
New iPad Mini May Be As Water Resistant As the iPhone
New iPad Mini May Be As Water Resistant As the iPhone
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?