The Beats Powerbeats Fit is $20 Off

Amazon has the Beats Powerbeats Fit marked $20 off. The high-performing earbuds are made for workouts, giving you a secure fit with wing-tips that tuck into your ear gently, providing stability and comfort for all-day wear.

The Powerbeats Fit features dynamic head tracking and personalized spatial audio for an immersive listening experience. ANC eliminates noise from the outside world so you can immerse yourself in the music you are listening to, which can also help you focus on activities like working out. The earbuds also have transparency mode, so you can hear all around you with the earbuds on for enhanced safety, situational awareness, and clearer communication with the person you’re speaking with in front of you.

The Beats Powerbeats Fit comes with 30 hours of battery life, with each bud featuring 7 hours of playback on a single charge, and just 5 minutes of charging can give you an hour of usage. Grab your new set of earbuds today!