Daily Deals

The Beats Solo 4 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Solo 4 is $50 Off

Amazon has the Beats Solo 4 marked $50 off. Experience high-quality audio when taking calls with its custom acoustic architecture, and enjoy seamless interactions with the voice assistant with the built-in mic.


It features personalized spatial audio and dynamic headtracking to give the listener an immersive listening experience when they are wearing the headphones.

The Beats Solo 4 is $50 Off

The ultralight ergonomic design and ultraplush cushions for the ears gives the user all-day comfort along with an adjustable earcup, so that it is not too tight or too loose, and a flex-grip headband for the perfect fit! Enjoy untinterrupted use backed by 50 hours of battery, and with Fast Fuel, you get up to 5 hours of playback from just 10 minutes of fast charging.

The Beats Solo 4 has an extended range and a lower likelihood of dropouts with class 1 Bluetooth. Updated drivers ensure the Beats sound quality and powerful performance. Grab yours today!

Preview Product Price
Beats Solo 4 - Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Up to 50-Hour Battery Life, Ultra-Lightweight Comfort, Powerful and Balanced Sound, Apple & Android Compatible - Matte Black Beats Solo 4 - Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Up to 50-Hour Battery Life, Ultra-Lightweight... $199.95 $129.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The Apple Pencil Pro is $34 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $34 Off
1 Min Read
Golf Coming to the Apple Sports App
Golf Coming to the Apple Sports App
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Details Leaked
iPhone Fold Details Leaked
1 Min Read
Multiple Unreleased Apple Devices Leaked
Multiple Unreleased Apple Devices Leaked
1 Min Read
The Beats Studio Pro is Almost 50% Off
The Beats Studio Pro is Almost 50% Off
1 Min Read
Improvements on Multitasking Added to iPadOS 26.2
Improvements on Multitasking Added to iPadOS 26.2
1 Min Read
Some Users For iPhone have Automatic Software Updates On In iOS 26.2
Some Users For iPhone have Automatic Software Updates On In iOS 26.2
1 Min Read
Beats and IShowSpeed Collaborate on Powerbeats Pro 2 Campaign
Beats and IShowSpeed Collaborate on Powerbeats Pro 2 Campaign 
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Can Now Be Streamed on Apple TV
F1 Movie Can Now Be Streamed on Apple TV
1 Min Read
Halfbrick Releases Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen On Apple Platforms
Halfbrick Releases Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen On Apple Platforms
1 Min Read
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Shazam Rolling Out New Feature ‘Popular Segments’
Shazam Rolling Out New Feature ‘Popular Segments’
1 Min Read
Lost your password?