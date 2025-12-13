The Beats Studio Buds+ is $20 Off

Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ marked $20 off. The earbuds features an industry-leading wireless connection with Class 1 Bluetooth with fewer chances of dropouts and an extended range, so you can listen to music or podcasts even if your device is not as close to you.

You get up to 36 hours of use with the Beats Studio Buds+, which means more time for listening and less spent on charging. It supports spatial audio to give you an immersive listening experience, along with a custom acoustic platform to give you awesome sounds when listening to your favorite tunes, soundtrack, game sound effects, watching movies, and taking calls.

The Bluetooth earbuds has Transparency mode so you can still clearly hear all around you while wearing it, and ANC so you can immerse yourself more in the music, movie or game you are playing. Grab the Beats Studio Buds+ now while it’s on sale!