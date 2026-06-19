The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

The over-ear Beats Studio Pro offers you all-day comfortable wear, with UltraPlush comfort cushions made for listening when traveling, working, at home, or when working out.

The headphones feature personalized dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience. It also provide you with Active Noise Cancellation to block out any unwanted noise to focus and immerse yourself more in the moment when gaming, watching, working, or exercising.

The Beats headphones have a battery life of up to 40 hours, perfect to bring with you when traveling, and 10-minutes of charging gives you about 4 hours of playback. It features a custom acoustic platform for balanced audio for both calls and music, and daily listening.

The over-ear headphones feature Class 1 Bluetooth for a secure connection and fewer dropouts and disconnections.

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