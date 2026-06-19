Daily Deals

The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

The over-ear Beats Studio Pro offers you all-day comfortable wear, with UltraPlush comfort cushions made for listening when traveling, working, at home, or when working out.


The headphones feature personalized dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience. It also provide you with Active Noise Cancellation to block out any unwanted noise to focus and immerse yourself more in the moment when gaming, watching, working, or exercising.

The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

The Beats headphones have a battery life of up to 40 hours, perfect to bring with you when traveling, and 10-minutes of charging gives you about 4 hours of playback. It features a custom acoustic platform for balanced audio for both calls and music, and daily listening.

The over-ear headphones feature Class 1 Bluetooth for a secure connection and fewer dropouts and disconnections.

Grab the Beats Studio Pro for half its price on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Beats Studio Pro Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones- Up to 40-Hour Battery Life, Active Noise Cancelling, Great for Travel & Commuting, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatible - Deep Brown Beats Studio Pro Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones- Up to 40-Hour Battery Life, Active Noise... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Next-Generation iPhone Air to Have Dual Lens Camera
Next-Generation iPhone Air to Have Dual Lens Camera
1 Min Read
Apple To Increase Prices on Products As Tanking Increases, Prices Become Unavoidable
Apple To Increase Prices on Products As Tanking Increases, Prices Become Unavoidable
1 Min Read
Trump States that Apple Will Be Working With Intel to Make Chips in the United States
Trump States that Apple Will Be Working With Intel to Make Chips in the United States
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $80 off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $80 off
1 Min Read
Two Sizes coming for the 20th Anniversary iPhone
Two Sizes coming for the 20th Anniversary iPhone
1 Min Read
Future iPhones Will Have 1.4nm Manufactured A22 Pro Chips Starting 2028
Future iPhones Will Have 1.4nm Manufactured A22 Pro Chips Starting 2028
1 Min Read
New Accessories For Apple
New Accessories For Apple 
1 Min Read
watchOS 27 app icon — Apple's 2026 Apple Watch operating system featuring Siri AI and Apple Intelligence
watchOS 27 Compatibility: Every Supported & Dropped Model
14 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 3 46mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 3 46mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Split Release Cycle for iPhones Likely Corroborated
Split Release Cycle for iPhones Likely Corroborated
1 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 To Get 12GB RAM
Base iPhone 18 To Get 12GB RAM
1 Min Read
Apple One Perk Branching Out To Sapphire Reserve Credit Card from Chase
Apple One Perk Branching Out To Sapphire Reserve Credit Card from Chase
1 Min Read
Lost your password?