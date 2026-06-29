The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

The Beats Studio Pro features a custom acoustic platform to provide you with balanced and rich audio for calls, music, and daily listening. It features Spatial Audio with personalized dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.

The headphones feature an over-ear design that gives you UltraPlush comfort cushions for all-day comfortable wear, perfect for use during work, recreational use at home, or during travel.

The headphones feature ANC to block outside noise when you wear them, so you can have a peaceful flight, focus on your work, and be productive when needed. It also has a Transparency mode to listen to the world around you and talk with people even when wearing the headphones. Get up to 40 hours total of playback with the Beats Studio Pro.

Grab the Beats Studio Pro for half its price on Amazon today!