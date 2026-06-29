Daily Deals

The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

The Beats Studio Pro features a custom acoustic platform to provide you with balanced and rich audio for calls, music, and daily listening. It features Spatial Audio with personalized dynamic head tracking, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.


The headphones feature an over-ear design that gives you UltraPlush comfort cushions for all-day comfortable wear, perfect for use during work, recreational use at home, or during travel.

The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off

The headphones feature ANC to block outside noise when you wear them, so you can have a peaceful flight, focus on your work, and be productive when needed. It also has a Transparency mode to listen to the world around you and talk with people even when wearing the headphones. Get up to 40 hours total of playback with the Beats Studio Pro.

Grab the Beats Studio Pro for half its price on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Beats Studio Pro Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones- Up to 40-Hour Battery Life, Active Noise Cancelling, Great for Travel & Commuting, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatible - Deep Brown Beats Studio Pro Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones- Up to 40-Hour Battery Life, Active Noise... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $150 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Rumors for Apple Ring Resurface
Rumors for Apple Ring Resurface
1 Min Read
Upcoming iPhones Could See an Increase in Price
Upcoming iPhones Could See an Increase in Price
1 Min Read
MacBook With OLED To Be Powered By M5 Pro and M5 Max Chip
MacBook With OLED To Be Powered By M5 Pro and M5 Max Chip
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Played Role in Hike in Memory Prices
Apple Played Role in Hike in Memory Prices
1 Min Read
iPhone 18e and Base iPhone to Receive 9GB RAM
iPhone 18e and Base iPhone to Receive 9GB RAM
1 Min Read
Another Executive From Apple Joins OpenAI
Another Executive From Apple Joins OpenAI
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $150 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $150 Off
1 Min Read
M7 Series Could Release As Early As 2027 With AI Focus
M7 Series Could Release As Early As 2027 With AI Focus
1 Min Read
Apple Provides Explanation for Increased Prices
Apple Provides Explanation for Increased Prices
1 Min Read
Apple Could Release M6 MacBook Pro In 2026
Apple Could Release M6 MacBook Pro In 2026
1 Min Read
Lost your password?