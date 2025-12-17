The Beats Studio Pro is Almost 50% Off

Amazon has the Beats Studio Pro marked down for almost half its price, and it is up for grabs for only $179.95



The Beats Studio Pro gives you an immersive over-ear listening experience with personalized spatial audio and dynamic headtracking, placing speakers all around you to create a theater-like experience when watching movies, and a concert feel when listening to music.

The headphones features transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings clearly even whilst wearing the headphones. Fully-adaptive active noise cancelling lets you further immerse yourself as you listen to your favorite music, a podcast, or play a game with awesome sound effects!

With Class 1 Bluetooth, you can expect less instances of dropouts, and the extended range lets you use it even if you are a bit far from the connected device. The headphones has up to 40 hours of battery life for seamless, untinterrupted listening and use.

Grab the Beats Studio Pro now while it’s on sale!