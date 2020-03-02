The certified refurbished Apple Mac Pro 3.7Ghz with 16 GB RAM is now 60% off

Are you thinking of buying a new Apple Mac Pro? Still worried about spending 4000 dollars on the latest MAC computer? Why not get a certified refurbished Mac pro workstation computer. The refurbished MAC will work like new. You get to enjoy the same specs and speed of the MAC Pro but with 60% less pay.

Apple Mac Pro

The MAC Pro workstation comes with the 3.7 GHz quad-core processor. It has a 16 GB RAM and boasts 512 GB hard disk space. It is one of the best models of MAC. The Xeon E5 processor allows you to work through the heavy apps. It also has the AMD FirePro D300 graphics card. With this workstation, you can perform all your tasks very easily and without any delays. It is fast, versatile and will give you.

The glossy cylindrical shape makes it more attractive. It has several ports that offer multiple ports, such as the USB 3.0, HDMI, Thunderbolt, Ethernet, and more. It is available in a shiny black color.

It works fine and quickly. Now you can save a huge amount of money if you buy this workstation with this amazing offer. With this amazing deal, you can get the Apple Mac Pro 3.7GHz Quad-Core Xeon 16GB RAM 512GB SSD – Black (Certified Refurbished) for $1599 instead of $3999. It means you save 60% with this deal. It is not a bad deal at all. You can also add a 2-year warranty for this product by paying an extra $130.99.