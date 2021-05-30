The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle is now available for just $20

iLounge has a special deal on The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle, which allows you to get a crash course on Swift and how you can start making your own apps on iOS.

It’s everything you need to create apps and games on Apple’s App Store. The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle has 9 courses and more than 500 lessons to cover just about everything you need. For starters, you can learn about Swift 5 and iOS 14, or go the Android route with the Android Development Course. Afterwards, it’s a matter of pursuing the finer details and adding java programming into the mix. There are also several courses on creating mobile apps on Windows or Mac, with simulators and practices to enhance your learning.

The bundle doesn’t stop there. You’ll also learn how to navigate through Git and Github, as well as learning to create scripts using Dart & Flutter.

The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle normally costs $1,794 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $20 during our Memorial Day sale, from May 27 to June 1.