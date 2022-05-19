The Complete MyMixApps Mac App Bundle is 70% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Complete MyMixApps Mac App Bundle, which allows you to download online videos, manage your files, clean up your browser history and shred files securely in one neat package.

The MyMixApps Mac App Bundle is something you’d use every single day. At the forefront is PullTube, an online video downloader that works with the most popular video streaming sites and can pull audio, video and playlists up to 8K and 60fps quality.

You get a file manager tool (Filepane) that allows for sharing, converting and working with images, among others. When you need to securely erase files on your computer and clear browser privacy, there’s Shredo.

The Complete MyMixApps Mac App Bundle PullTube, FilePane and Shredo normally cost $68, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19.99. You get an incredible 70% off with our deal. Buy it today!