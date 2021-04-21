The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle is 20% Off

iLounge has a special deal on The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle, which allows you to get a CompTIA certification as a cybersecurity expert.

iCollege online learning now allows those who are interested to get a CompTIA certification in the form of a comprehensive bundle. Prep content includes PenTest+, CASP, CySA and Security+ so you can pass these exams with absolute ease.

After passing the course you’ll become more valuable to any organization who wants to get the absolute best online security can give. The skill set you’ll learn here will prove to be the difference between you and any other IT personnel in the business.

The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle normally costs $1,180 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. Plus, take advantage of our sitewide Mother’s Day Sale and get an additional 20% off with the code WELOVEMOM on April 19 to 26 and May 7 to May 9, 2021.