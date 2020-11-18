The EarFun Air true wireless Bluetooth earbuds are 45% off

iLounge has a special deal on the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds, which allows you to enjoy high-quality audio playback for up to 35 hours via enhanced tech.

The EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds is a great companion for answering calls, music streaming, exercise and the daily commute. Inside the earbuds are custom-built cellulose drivers, which deliver superior sound. The 4-mic call technology lets you experience crystal-clear calls without the external disruptive noise. Intuitive controls handle calls, music and voice assist.

The wireless Bluetooth earbuds also feature ‘Sweatshield Technology’ so you can concentrate on working out without worrying about it slipping off or getting water damage. With the charging case you can expect up to 35 hours’ worth of use on a full charge.

The EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds normally costs $99, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $54.99. You get 45% off with our deal.