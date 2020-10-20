The EC1 electric height adjustable standing desk is 15% off today

iLounge has a special deal on the EC1 electric height adjustable standing desk, which allows you to work conveniently while standing for better health.

With work from home becoming more prevalent it’s important to keep our health in check, particularly our backs, neck and eyes. The answer to not sitting for long periods of time is the EC1 Adjustable Standing Desk, a motorized workstation that accommodates a variety of positions.

Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Once assembled, you can just press a button and the desk will transform into your preferred height. It’s perfect for those who want a standing desk with adjustable height and activity alerts. Furthermore, the EC1 boasts high quality construction material of double steel tubing while keeping things stylish and functional.

The EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk normally costs $299, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $254.99. You get 15% off with our deal!