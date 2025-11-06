The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off

Amazon has the ESR Geo Digital iPad Pencil marked $6 off. The pencil features a built-in sensor that lets you adjust your lines thickness when you tilt the nib for detailed and realistic shading and drawings when you are using it.

ESR’s Geo Pencil for the iPad can be attached magnetically to your device so you can store it easily without having to worry about losing it. The pencil can be charged with a type-C charger and gets fully charged by 20 minutes so you don’t have to wait long before using it again.

The Geo iPad Pencil features a Find My function so you can find it if you lose or misplace it at home, or when you are out like in school, work or in a public area. When the pencil is connected to bluetooth, you gain access to easy and convenient shortcuts like double tapping to access task manager and view battery level display in real-time.

If you are looking for an alternative accessory for your iPad, the ESR Geo Digital iPad Pencil will give you your money’s worth. Order now while the pencil is on sale!