Daily Deals

The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off

Amazon has the ESR Geo Digital iPad Pencil marked $6 off. The pencil features a built-in sensor that lets you adjust your lines thickness when you tilt the nib for detailed and realistic shading and drawings when you are using it.


ESR’s Geo Pencil for the iPad can be attached magnetically to your device so you can store it easily without having to worry about losing it. The pencil can be charged with a type-C charger and gets fully charged by 20 minutes so you don’t have to wait long before using it again.

The ESR Geo iPad Pencil Is $6 Off

The Geo iPad Pencil features a Find My function so you can find it if you lose or misplace it at home, or when you are out like in school, work or in a public area. When the pencil is connected to bluetooth, you gain access to easy and convenient shortcuts like double tapping to access task manager and view battery level display in real-time.

If you are looking for an alternative accessory for your iPad, the ESR Geo Digital iPad Pencil will give you your money’s worth. Order now while the pencil is on sale!

Preview Product Price
ESR Geo Digital iPad Pencil Findmy Compatible with Apple iPad 2018-2025,with Easy Shortcuts for Apple iPad A16/10/9/8 & Air 13/11 & Pro 12.9/13/11 & Mini 7/6/5,White(No Wireless Charging) ESR Geo Digital iPad Pencil Findmy Compatible with Apple iPad 2018-2025,with Easy Shortcuts for... $36.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
15 New Apple Products Planned For Release Next Year
1 Min Read
New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch
New HomePod Mini and Apple TV May Soon Launch
1 Min Read
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
Gemini-Based Model Will Power Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 Off
1 Min Read
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded
Teardown Video by iFixit For M5 iPad Pro Uploaded 
1 Min Read
Big Gains Received By AAPL
Big Gains Received By AAPL 
1 Min Read
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
AI Collaborations Are Coming for Apple Intelligence Enhancements
1 Min Read
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
Get the OMOTON Rotating Metal MagSafe Stand at 30% Off
1 Min Read
Much-Anticipated iPhone Fold Could See a 2026 Release
Much-Anticipated iPhone Fold Could See a 2026 Release
1 Min Read
Apple Donating To Help with Relief Efforts For Hurricane Melissa
Apple Donating To Help with Relief Efforts For Hurricane Melissa
1 Min Read
The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off
The Beats Powerbeats Fit is 19% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models Are Now Part of the Self-Service Repair Program
iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models Are Now Part of the Self-Service Repair Program
1 Min Read
Lost your password?