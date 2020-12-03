The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle is 95% off

iLounge has a special deal on The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle, which allows you to learn about Swift programming and create apps for iOS 14.

This bootcamp bundle is everything you need to get started. Have an idea about an app but don’t know how to make it? Once you go through the courses and lessons you’ll have an idea on what you need and how to do it. SwiftUI is one of the best frameworks around and includes all of Apple’s platforms. The Complete Developer Course transitions to iPhone Apps for Absolute Beginners and gives you a direct line to submitting your app to the App Store.

Last but not least you get a widget creator for the Apple TV, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac and iPhone. The course has 56 lectures and hours of useful content regarding SwiftUI.

The iOS 14 & SwiftUI Bootcamp Bundle normally costs $600 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $24.99. You get a whopping 95% off with our deal.