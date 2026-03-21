Daily Deals

The iPad Mini 7 256GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The iPad Mini 7 256GB is $100 Off

The iPad Mini is made for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps in making things organized and get things done easily while providing you with groundbreaking privacy protections ensuring that no one else but you has access to data stored in the device.


The device features an A17 Pro chip for strong and fast performance when running games and working, allowing you to stay productive. It also features 256GB of storage so you can store documents, games, videos, photos, movies, and more without worrying about space.

The iPad Mini 7 256GB is $100 Off

Equipped with a 12MP Wide back and ultra-wide front camera, the iPad Mini 7 is perfect for taking photos and selfies. It also has True Tone flash, allowing you to capture videos and photos in 4K and scan documents without hassle.

The iPad Mini 7 256GB is $100 off on Amazon. Get yours today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... Buy on Amazon

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