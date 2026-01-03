The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $100 Off

Get the full iPad experience within a portable design in today’s deal. The iPad mini 7 256GB storage with Wi-Fi and cellular is down to just $649 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

Apple’s smallest iPad now has Apple Intelligence, the A17 Pro chip, and an 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display for a truly immersive experience. Whether you’re playing your favorite games, binge-watching shows, or browsing the internet, you’ll find it to be snappy and up to the task. Multitasking is definitely an option, with ready compatibility for an Apple Pencil or a Smart Folio for drawing or typing on the go.

The iPad mini 7 sports both 5G cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E for staying connected and uploading files. Touch ID is available for your convenience when you want to sign into apps or make Apple Pay purchases. All these things in a device that can easily fit your bag. Get the discounted iPad mini 7 256GB today!