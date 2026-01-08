The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off

Amazon has the iPad Mini 7 with 512GB storage marked $100 off. The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display made with advanced technology including True Tone, ultralow reflectivity and P3 Wide color to give you a great viewing experience when playing movies, videos, and games on the device.

The iPad Mini 7 is powered by the A17 Pro chip for ultrafast graphics and a powerful performance allowing you to run graphics-heavy games and do heavy tasks like editing and creative projects. The device is equipped with 512GB of storage so you can store videos, photos, documents, games and more without worrying about space.

The cameras of the device feature a 12MP wide front and back to capture videos in 4K, and Center Stage camera. You’ll look clear when taking selfies and achieve a professional setting when you attend online meetings. The device is compatible with Apple accessories like the Smart Folio for more functionalities and the Apple Pencil for creativity. Grab the iPad Mini 7 today!