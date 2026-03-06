Daily Deals

The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off

The iPad Mini is powered by the A17 Pro chip for fast and strong performance when using the device and supports Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system made to help you get through your workload and get things organized. It also has groundbreaking protection features ensuring that no one but you has access to the information stored in the device.


The device features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display made from True Tone, ultralow reflectivity, and P3 wide color for an immersive viewing experience, ensuring that all you see from the screen of the device is vibrant and stunning.

It is compatible with accessories like the smart folio, allowing you to prop your device up for practical viewing without straining your arms, and for meetings and video calls with friends and family. The iPad mini is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, turning your iPad into a canvas perfect for recreational purposes and for commissions.

Grab the iPad Mini 7 512GB for $100 off on Amazon today!

