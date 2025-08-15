The iPad Mini 7 Is $100 off

Amazon has the iPad Mini 7 marked $100 off, which is a good deal for a compact yet powerful tablet. It’s powered by the A17 Pro Chip to provide a smooth experience and powerful performance when it comes to work, doing projects, gaming, and more. The iPad Mini starts with a 128GB storage for your documents, games, music, photos, videos, and more.

The iPad Mini 7 features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, True Tone, P3 wide color and ultralow reflectivity to make everything you see on the iPad vibrant and sharp, from games to movies. The Ultra Wide 12MP front cam has Center Stage support, which is perfect for conferences or FaceTime calls with family and friends, while the 12MP back camera is great for capturing photos and 4K videos.

Complete your experience with Apple Accessories like the smart folio so you can protect your iPad Mini from fall damage, and the Apple Pencil to take notes when you are in a meeting or class, and turn your iPad into your own personal canvas. Get the iPad Mini 7 today!