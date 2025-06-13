The iPad Mini 7 is $99 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The iPad mini is an excellent tablet for entertainment and browsing, and today it’s at a low price. The iPad mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB is down to just $399.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

With the iPad mini, you get the full iPad experience in a very portable form. It has the A17 Pro chip and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with modern features like ultralow reflectivity, True Tone, and P3 wide color. All your favorite shows and graphics will look stunning and equal better immersion. iPadOS 26 will introduce better multitasking functions and you can finally use your iPad mini as a laptop replacement in some instances with a Smart Folio.

You’ll like how the iPad mini 7 comes with Touch ID for convenience in making a payment or unlocking your device. It also has advanced cameras with Center Stage support. Get it today!

