Daily Deals

The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off

Amazon Prime Day has the iPhone 17 Pro Silicone case marked $15 off. What makes this case unique is that it was created with custom woven technical fabric made from recycled polyester, with multicolored yarns that are woven using a jacquard loom to create the tactile text on the case.


The case has refined and anodized aluminum buttons to give you accurate feedback. Coated with lightly textured TPU, the case gives its user a better grip. Apple crafted it to be compatible with MagSafe for users to personalize their iPhone 17 Pro based on their favorite color, giving it a personal touch while protecting the device against scratches and falls.

The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off

If you are looking for a case to protect your new iPhone 17 Pro, look no further as the iPhone 17 Pro Silicone case is a stylish and durable option, and it’s on sale on Amazon Prime Day. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case with MagSafe - Black ​​​​​​​ Apple iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case with MagSafe - Black ​​​​​​​ $59.00 $49.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Reported to Use Aluminum and Titanium for the Frame
Foldable iPhone Reported to Use Aluminum and Titanium for the Frame
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 With ANC is $60 Off
The AirPods 4 With ANC is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Four New Games Coming To Apple Arcade In November
Four New Games Coming To Apple Arcade In November
1 Min Read
Mindful Month Apple Watch Activity Challenge Begins On October 10
Mindful Month Apple Watch Activity Challenge Begins On October 10
1 Min Read
A new firmware update was released for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 with the build number 8A358. No information was given on what comes with the firmware update, but the past firmware update with the number 8A356 added features of iOS 26 to the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 and 3 models, introducing better quality for video and phone calls, Live Translation, and studio-like quality for audio when recording videos, podcasts, or interviews. The new firmware could potentially deliver improvements and fix some bugs in the new iOS 26 features for the AirPods. You can download the update by placing your AirPods within range of your Apple device like a Mac, iPad or iPhone. Put the earbuds inside the case, then connect to a power source. You have to keep the charging case closed and leave it for about half an hour so that the firmware update can be installed on your AirPods.
New Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Get the 4-Pack AirTag at $34 Off!
Get the 4-Pack AirTag at $34 Off!
1 Min Read
Slide Over Multitasking Reintroduced With Second Beta For iPadOS 26.1
Slide Over Multitasking Reintroduced With Second Beta For iPadOS 26.1
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro Facing Delays and M5 MacBook Pro Could See An October Release
M4 MacBook Pro Facing Delays and M5 MacBook Pro Could See An October Release
1 Min Read
The M3 iPad Air 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi is $150 Off
The M3 iPad Air 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Support and TestFlight Receiving Liquid Glass Elements
Apple Support and TestFlight Receiving Liquid Glass Elements
1 Min Read
Lost your password?