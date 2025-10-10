The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off

Amazon Prime Day has the iPhone 17 Pro Silicone case marked $15 off. What makes this case unique is that it was created with custom woven technical fabric made from recycled polyester, with multicolored yarns that are woven using a jacquard loom to create the tactile text on the case.

The case has refined and anodized aluminum buttons to give you accurate feedback. Coated with lightly textured TPU, the case gives its user a better grip. Apple crafted it to be compatible with MagSafe for users to personalize their iPhone 17 Pro based on their favorite color, giving it a personal touch while protecting the device against scratches and falls.

If you are looking for a case to protect your new iPhone 17 Pro, look no further as the iPhone 17 Pro Silicone case is a stylish and durable option, and it’s on sale on Amazon Prime Day. Get yours now!