Daily Deals

The iPhone 17 Silicone Case Is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone 17 Silicone Case Is $10 Off

The Apple case is designed by the company for a tight fit for the iPhone 17. The case features a sapphire crystal with a conductive layer for finger movements for camera control. The case is also compatible with MagSafe charging with magnets built into the case, allowing for wireless charging.


Apple’s iPhone case is lightweight and made of 55% recycled silicone materials. It features a smooth and lightweight touch with microfiber lining in the inside of the case for added protection to your device. The case looks amazing and is functional, with raised edges to protect your device from drops and scratches, to extend the lifespan of your device, and minimize the damage made from drops and scratches.

The iPhone 17 Silicone Case Is $10 Off

Grab the iPhone 17 Silicone case for your device for $10 off to protect it and make it look amazing on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control: Lightweight Phone Case, Wireless Charging Compatible, Smooth Matte Finish; Black Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control: Lightweight Phone Case, Wireless... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Xiaomi Reportedly Improving Connectivity For Apple Devices
Xiaomi Reportedly Improving Connectivity For Apple Devices
1 Min Read
Many Tech Industries Warned To Move Chip Making Away From Taiwan Due to Potential Attack
Many Tech Industries Warned To Move Chip Making Away From Taiwan Due to Potential Attack
1 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro with Touch-Friendly Controls After Revamped macOS and Featuring A Dynamic Island
OLED MacBook Pro with Touch-Friendly Controls After Revamped macOS and Featuring A Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
Apple AI Gadgets Will Heavily Rely on Visual Intelligence
Apple AI Gadgets Will Heavily Rely on Visual Intelligence
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries
Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries
1 Min Read
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
1 Min Read
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
1 Min Read
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?