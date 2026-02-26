The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery Is $20 Off

The battery is exclusively made for the iPhone Air, fitting in your pocket. It gives a great feel when holding, and can extend the battery life of your iPhone Air further than the device’s normal battery life.

You can attach it magnetically to the back of your iPhone Air to charge it for all-day use. Furthermore, you can maximize the battery life with the setting that selects the best times to recharge your device. You can also get a quick boost by putting it on the back.

The charger features 12W of fast wireless charging, and you can charge your device faster by attaching the MagSafe Battery of your iPhone Air to an adapter with 25W or higher.

Accommodate your charging needs for the iPhone Air with the exclusive iPhone Air MagSafe Battery marked $20 off on Amazon today!