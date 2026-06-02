Daily Deals

The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is $40 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is $40 Off

The MagSafe was designed exclusively for the iPhone Air and made to fit in your pocket. It has a great feel in your hands and gives you about 65% of extra battery for staying powered on the go.


You can attach the MagSafe to your device even at full battery so you can use it all day. You can make the most of your battery life with combined systems that will select the best time to recharge. If you need a quick charge, you can also just put the battery on and enjoy 12W of fast wireless charging outside.

The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is $40 Off

Attach a MagSafe battery and connect your device to a power adapter that is 25W or higher at the same time for faster charging. Accommodate your iPhone Air charging needs with the portable iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $40 off on Amazon now!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPhone Air MagSafe Battery ​​​​​​​ Apple iPhone Air MagSafe Battery ​​​​​​​ Buy on Amazon

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