The IVANKY Ultra Slim 5000mAh Magsafe Power Bank is $45 Off

Amazon has the IVANKY 0.3″ Magsafe Ultra Slim Power Bank 5000mAh marked $45 off. The powerbank features a card-shaped, lightweight, and ultra-slim design so you can place it in your pocket or luggage without the added weight and bulk.

You can charge a device wired and one more wirelessly. The powerbank features 20W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging. It also features NTC cooling and smart temperature control, batteries made from lithium-polymer, and a shell crafted with aircraft-grade aluminum.

The Ivanky power bank can charge devices starting from the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 17, and also your AirPods or Apple Watch. You can rest assured that your device is safe with real-time temperature monitoring, protection from short-circuiting, overcurrents, and overvoltage.

If you are looking for a compact yet powerful powerbank that can efficiently charge two devices at once, get the Ivanky Ultra Slim MagSafe Power Bank while it’s on sale!