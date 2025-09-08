The JOYROOM Dual USB-C Car Charger Is $5 Off

Amazon has the Joyroom Dual USB-C 70W Car Charger marked $5 off, bringing the price down to $17. The USB-C car charger lets you charge your iPhone and MacBook on the go, featuring two ports each with PD 3.0 35W of charging so you can juice up your devices at a fast speed.

The charger has a compact and small size that does not take up space in your car, freeing up space for your other things. The carbon fiber body is durable and has a beautiful texture. It can protect your gadgets from overheating, overcharging, and the possibility of short-circuiting.

Cost-effective, convenient, and durable, the JOYROOM charger is attached to a nylon measuring 3.3 ft USB-C to cable that features hard-wearing material and Anti-break SR, withstanding a test of 40,000 bending without breaking.

If you are looking for a reliable and superfast car charger, the JOYROOM 70W Dual USB-C Car Charger is for you. Get yours now!