The JOYROOM Qi2 4in1 MagSafe Charging Station is $20 Off

Enjoy 15W of Qi2 certified wireless charging and accommodate 4 devices at the same time. Charge your iPhone 16 or 17 from 0-50% in about 30 minutes. The JoyRoom charger is a multi-functional tool that serves as a phone stand, allowing for a convenient viewing experience when using it.

The station features effortless control with a smart night-light that can illuminate your room. Controls that can adjust the brightness that’s emitted. Devices attached to the charging station align perfectly and securely, giving you peace of mind that it won’t just fall off.

Fit the station beside your office setup or your bedside without taking up much space. The Joyroom Qi2 can also fit in your travel bag without taking up much space, allowing you to stay powered on the go and accommodate charging needs.

Grab the JOYROOM Qi2 4in1 MagSafe Charging Station for $20 Off on Amazon today!