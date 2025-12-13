Daily Deals

The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off

By Samantha Wiley
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off

Amazon has the MagSafe Car Mount by LISEN marked 23% off. Attach your smartphone perfectly to the mount magnetically with Nano 3M adhesive that’s quite strong, for a secure hold and fit on any car, easy adjustments and enjoying the optimal angle for viewing.


The mount has a 360-degree flexible and compact design for convenience and better driving experiences. It is not just for aesthetics, but is made for functionality. You can put it anywhere in your car without taking up space unnecessarily, and adjust your device freely on the rotatable panel with a magnetic ring.

The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off

The mount is strong and designed for rigid, flat, and smooth surfaces like metal, plastic, and glass, along with dashboards that are polished. The car mount’s design ensures your phone attaches securely so your device won’t fall while you are on the road and keeps you worry-free as you drive. Grab the LISEN MagSafe Car Mount today!


Latest News
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
1 Min Read
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet
1 Min Read
Apple's GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
Apple’s GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
1 Min Read
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
1 Min Read
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Losing Two More Executives
Apple Losing Two More Executives
1 Min Read
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
1 Min Read
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
1 Min Read
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
1 Min Read
Lost your password?